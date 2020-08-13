According to C.K, the hardworking midfielder shouldn’t take the bait of joining English club Arsenal as its being reported in the newspapers.

Akunnor said Partey should prioritize playing in the Champions League at this point in his career and any move should be to a Champions League contender.

“I wouldn’t want Thomas Partey to move to Arsenal in England because with Athletico Madrid he will always play in the UEFA Champions League, It will be difficult for Arsenal to qualify for the Champions League” Akonnor said.

Thomas Partey has been a key member of Diego Simoene’s side and helped them win the Europa Cup in 2018.

The Ghanaians midfielder, 27 years, has been a subject of transfer speculation as he has been linked with a move to Arsenal but in an exclusive interview on Starr Chat on Starr FM, the coach of the Black Stars Charles Akunnor hopes Partey will turn down Arsenal and stay in Spain.