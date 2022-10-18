'Why I didn't wear the hijab' - Iranian athletes explains after breaking the law

Rekabi has been in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, representing her country in the Asian Climbing Competition.

However, there are fears over her safety after she was shown competing in the finals without her hijab.

While her action drew cheers and commendations from supporters and activists who have been protesting back home, it broke the strict rules of the Islamic Republic.

According to a report by the Mirror, Rekabi is set to return home and there are concerns she's in big trouble.

"After she had shunned Iran's restrictions, Rekabi's friends formally declared her missing after telling BBC's Persian service that they lost all contact on Monday,'' the report by Mirror added.

Rekabi explains controversy

According to Iranian laws, women must use a hijab to cover their hair and the mandatory rule is also applicable when the country's athletes represent them in competitions abroad.

The strict rules have prompted fears that Rekabi could be sent straight to prison after her return from South Korea.

However, she has now explained the controversy via a post and revealed that the 'problem around the hijab was unintentional and happened because of inappropriate time'.

Going AWOL, embassy denies report

On her whereabouts which caused a stir, the Iranian embassy provided insight and revealed that Rekabi had flown back to the capital Tehran.

"Ms Elnaz Rekabi left Seoul for Iran on Tuesday morning, after the Asian Championships rock climbing competition ended," it said via a statement.