RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

'Why I didn't wear the hijab' - Iranian athletes explains after breaking the law

Izuchukwu Akawor

Amid fears over her safety, the lady climber who represented Iran at the Asian Climbing Competitions finals in Seoul is set to return home.

Elnaz Rekabi during a Climbing session.
Elnaz Rekabi during a Climbing session.

Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi has explained why she competed without her hijab in a competition in South Korea.

Read Also

Rekabi has been in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, representing her country in the Asian Climbing Competition.

Elnaz Rekabi during a Climbing session.
Elnaz Rekabi during a Climbing session. Pulse Nigeria

However, there are fears over her safety after she was shown competing in the finals without her hijab.

While her action drew cheers and commendations from supporters and activists who have been protesting back home, it broke the strict rules of the Islamic Republic.

According to a report by the Mirror, Rekabi is set to return home and there are concerns she's in big trouble.

"After she had shunned Iran's restrictions, Rekabi's friends formally declared her missing after telling BBC's Persian service that they lost all contact on Monday,'' the report by Mirror added.

According to Iranian laws, women must use a hijab to cover their hair and the mandatory rule is also applicable when the country's athletes represent them in competitions abroad.

Rekabi - Photo Credit: The Mirror
Rekabi - Photo Credit: The Mirror Pulse Nigeria

The strict rules have prompted fears that Rekabi could be sent straight to prison after her return from South Korea.

However, she has now explained the controversy via a post and revealed that the 'problem around the hijab was unintentional and happened because of inappropriate time'.

On her whereabouts which caused a stir, the Iranian embassy provided insight and revealed that Rekabi had flown back to the capital Tehran.

"Ms Elnaz Rekabi left Seoul for Iran on Tuesday morning, after the Asian Championships rock climbing competition ended," it said via a statement.

Rekabi had finished in fourth place at the Asian Sport Climbing Championships and her participation without a hijab was broadcast around the world.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Elnaz Rekabi during a Climbing session.

    'Why I didn't wear the hijab' - Iranian athletes explains after breaking the law

  • Sulley Muniru: Brother of Sulley Muntari retires from football at age 29

    Sulley Muniru: Brother of Sulley Muntari retires from football at age 29

  • 2022 Ballon d’Or: Sadio Mane makes history as 2nd African to finish in top three

    2022 Ballon d’Or: Sadio Mane makes history as 2nd African to finish in top three

Trending

Sergio Ramos' wife reveals details of her active sex life with the PSG superstar

'We have S*x every day' - Sergio Ramos' wife reveals intense love routine with PSG star

Manchester City were held to a stalemate in Copenhagen on Tuesday night in the UCL
UCL

'No Haaland, No Party' Reactions as Manchester City held in Copenhagen

Francis Uzoho stops Ronaldo in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia
UEL

'If na Ghana, Uzoho go open him paynt' - Nigerians lament as goalkeeper stops Ronaldo in Man Utd’s win

Social media reactions to Kylian Mbappe's PSG exit saga
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Kylian Mbappe: Fans react to PSG star's exit saga