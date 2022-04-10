RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Emmanuel Tagoe: Ryan Garcia dominates Ghanaian boxer by unanimous decision

Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe (Game Boy) was defeated by boxing superstar, Ryan Garcia in lightweight bout on Saturday night at San Antonio.

Ryan Garcia batters Emmanuel Tagoe
Garcia showed no signs of being off for 15 months, and his right hand looked as good as ever as the 23-year-old dropped Tagoe in the second round and dominated until the final bell

The 12-round lightweight fight featured a strong performance from Garcia to a crowd of 14,459.

Once both fighters found their rhythm, Garcia systematically broke down the Ghanaian boxer as he landed precise punches to the head and body.

Tagoe tried his best to keep his distance using an ineffective jab.

Garcia visibly hurt Tageo in the 10th round, but the Ghanaian fighter resorted to holding Garcia to prevent further punishment.

Game Boy beaten by Garcia.
Ultimately, the judges ruled in Garcia’s favour with scores of 119-108, 118-109, 119-108 for a victory by unanimous decision.

