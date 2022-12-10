ADVERTISEMENT
En-Nesyri's stunning header puts Morocco in lead

Reymond Awusei Johnson

These quarter-finals have been out of this world, We've seen an outstanding goal (Neymar), and a stunning assist (Messi) and now we're on course for an astonishing upset.

Celebration after goal
Incredible noise as Morocco takes the lead after Youssef En-Nesyri rises higher than anyone else to head past Diogo Costa, an absolute delivery by Yahya Attiat-Allah for the assist

Morocco is 45 minutes away from history. Their fans are in dreamland.

After a sedate start, this game bursts into life, Portugal almost level through an incredible piece of individual brilliance by Bruno Fernandes, his attempt from the tightest of angles coming back off the bar.

Portugal needs a big comeback in this game in the second half should they want to make the semis, Morocco fans are high in spirit and bouncing all around.

Morocco Goal
Reymond Awusei Johnson
