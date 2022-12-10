ADVERTISEMENT
England pressing after superb Tchouameni opener for France

Reymond Awusei Johnson

France is leading England 1-0 in the ongoing quarter-finals clash. Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni scored a sublime opening goal from range to put the reigning world champions in control.

Tchouameni
Tchouameni

England have had their chances and might be level if it wasn't for France keeper Hugo Lloris.

Three of those two from Harry Kane and another from Luke Shaw were on target.

This will be the third World Cup meeting between France and England, with the latter winning the first two matches. Both teams will put their best foot forward to meet Morocco in the semi-finals.

Absolutely Phenomenon goal
Absolutely Phenomenon goal Pulse Ghana

Can the three-lions return to the game and change the score or will the french keep the momentum till the final whistle?

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
