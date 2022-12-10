England have had their chances and might be level if it wasn't for France keeper Hugo Lloris.
England pressing after superb Tchouameni opener for France
France is leading England 1-0 in the ongoing quarter-finals clash. Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni scored a sublime opening goal from range to put the reigning world champions in control.
Three of those two from Harry Kane and another from Luke Shaw were on target.
This will be the third World Cup meeting between France and England, with the latter winning the first two matches. Both teams will put their best foot forward to meet Morocco in the semi-finals.
Can the three-lions return to the game and change the score or will the french keep the momentum till the final whistle?
