FIFA 23: World Cup 2022 Updates to arrive November 9

EA has officially announced their free FIFA World Cup 2022 updates and additions are coming to FIFA 23 free this November across major platforms including mobile users.

FIFA 2022 World Cup Mode Update arrives this November.

The FIFA 2022 World Cup update will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One as well as on FIFA Mobile - although mobile fans will get their update a day earlier.

The FIFA 23 update will allow players to take part in an authentic recreation of the full FIFA World Cup 2022, from the opening fixture up till the final match.

Also, players will have the option to change groups and substitute teams that didn’t make it to the finals, offering a customized tournament experience.

Players can participate in the Online Tournament Mode as any one of the qualified nations, competing against players around the world in Knockout Stages.

“Every four years, the World Cup presents a unique opportunity to unite the world of football, and we’re thrilled to provide an immersive, hands-on experience to football fans across the globe,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP, GM, EA SPORTS FC in a statement.

“Our first ever football game was built around international football, and we’ve been building on that experience ever since. It’s amazing to see how fans truly experience the highs, lows, and everything in between that can only be felt when the whole globe unites through the world’s game.” he added.

A curated EA SPORTS World Cup experience will run from November 21 through December 18.

This new live experience will update throughout both the Group Stages and Knockout Stages, so players can follow along with authentic fixtures and squads.

Furthermore, fans can also rewrite history by altering the outcome of any past game, giving them the spotlight.

Players choose a nation, select a starting point from past or current matchdays, and play a single-player tournament based on all the real-world progress made so far, including the line-ups, match stats, and standings – allowing them to decide the fate of their favorite teams.

Next summer, the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 will take centre stage. More details on that game update is expected to arrive at a later date.

