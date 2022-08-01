Yaya Toure headlines inductees into FUT Heroes

For that reason, EA plans to go big this year with all kinds of content across its various modes.

FIFA Ultimate Team is getting a new host of FUT Heroes that come with an important twist for players looking to build their dream team.

For many who thought Yaya Toure, may be included as an FUT Icon in FIFA 23, you might need to have a rethink.

The Ivorian football legend will now settle for the FUT Hero status instead - at least for the time being as EA Sports have revealed via their official social media channel.

EA made the announcement on Monday, August 1, with a post that read:

'Heroic for club, towering for country Yaya Toure, Park Ji-sung, & Ricardo Carvalho are FIFA World Cup #FUT Heroes in #FIFA23'

FUT Heroes is a feature that brings football's fan favourites back to the pitch, with special items that represent the memorable moments in their career that made them cult legends.

Yaya Toure is a Hero in FIFA 23 FUT

In FIFA 23, Yaya Toure will now join that top tier. The Premier League legend and former Manchester City star is already tailor-made for FIFA.

Toure is massive, he’s quick, precise. Moreover, we predict that his dribbling and passing stats will be massive in the early game.

He played mainly as a box-to-box midfielder, although was utilised as a centre-back at times.

Yaya Toure played for seven clubs during his professional career including Spanish giants Barcelona and Premier League champions Manchester City.

His Heroes card is expected to be linked with the Premier League, as his time spent with Man City was when he was actually at the top of his game.

In 622 appearances, he got 101 goals and 70 assists, with 59 of the goals and half his assists coming while playing in Manchester.

Whilst with the English champions, he won the African Footballer of the Year award in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Toure also won every trophy at club level with Barcelona including the Champions League and La Liga.

He also won every domestic trophy in England with Manchester City including consecutive Premier League titles in the 2011/12 season and 2012/13 season and also in his final season at the Etihad.

Park Jin-Sung and Ricardo Carvalho will have Hero cards in FIFA 23

.The Ivory Coast international will now be joined by Manchester United and South Korean football legend Park Ji-Sung as well as Porto and Chelsea legend Ricardo Carvalho.

EA Sports/FIFA 23

The FUT Heroes are new cards, which appeared for the first time in FIFA 22.

The cards celebrate old glories of the past and are closely linked to a field by determining a Green Chemistry Link with any card of the specific championship.