FIFA Mobile: How you can access the FIFA World Cup™ Live Event

David Ben

Starting from November 17, EA has confirmed fans will be able to play a variety of game modes, including FIFA World Cup: Live in a variety of new FIFA Ultimate Team Campaigns.

Electronic Arts (EA) recently made updates on FIFA World Cup 2022 available to users. The game mode, which can be accessed at no additional cost, allows fans to play as any of the 32 qualified nations from the opening match to the final game.

From Thursday, November 17, 2022, the FIFA World Cup™ Live Event would go live on the FIFA Mobile app for fans to experience real-time competitions in the game.

Players can customize their tournament experience by changing groups and substituting it with select teams that didn’t make it to the finals.

In the online tournament mode, fans will fight through the knockout stages as any of the qualified nations against other players from around the world.

EA has also issued 12 new digital covers for FIFA World Cup, with FIFA 23 Cover Star Kylian Mbappé and football icon Zinédine Zidane featuring on the French regional cover.

The FIFA World Cup is slated to hold from November 20 - December 18, 2022, and EA Sports have already released the season updates for FIFA gamers on Mobile, PC, as well as Consoles.

With this FIFA update, you also get the annual squad and kit updates too.

Like many annual games, the changes and improvements are bitsy and gradually incremental changes.

These changes would normally improve the quality of the game, adding a few new features as well as tweaks.

