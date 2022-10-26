Football Manager 2023 Early Access Beta Guide (All you need to know)

However, Early Access via the Microsoft Store will follow at a later date.

What this means is that, if you’ve pre-purchased from a SEGA-approved digital retailer, FM23 Beta is now fully playable.

You can now begin a single-player managerial career or battle for bragging rights with your friends in an Online Career, Fantasy Draft, or even the FMFC-exclusive Versus mode.

FM23

As with previous editions, any progress made in Career mode can be carried forward when your game updates to the full release on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

However, FM23 is still available for pre-purchase, with 20% off and Beta Early Access, up until full release.

FM23 Beta: How To Install

Purchases from Steam

Simply quit and restart Steam and you’ll see that Football Manager 2023 is available to install.

Purchases from Epic

Quit and restart the Epic Games Launcher and you’ll see that Football Manager 2023 is available to install.

Purchases from the Microsoft Store

Go to the Start button, and then select 'Microsoft Store' from the apps list Visit the Apps or Games tab in Microsoft Store To see more of any category, select 'Show all' at the end of the row Select the app or game you'd like to download, and then select 'Get' Sign in with your Microsoft account to finish downloading your app or game.

Purchases from any other participating digital retailer

Your retailer should have sent you a confirmation email with a code, or a link to redeem your code which can be activated on Steam by simply following the instructions below:

Launch the Steam client software and log into your Steam account or create a new, free account Click the Games Menu Choose Activate a Product on Steam Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation process

FM23 Beta: What to Expect

Youtube/FootballManager

FM23 is still one of the most authentic and immersive soccer manager simulation titles till date and experienced players will notice some new features, game upgrades and optimizations as soon as they get right into it.

However, SEGA has also reminded fans that this Beta version is not the full game.

As such, users may encounter some bugs and glitches which the developers will also be working tirelessly to fix before the full release.

Regardless, if you find any issues while playing the Beta version, you can use the Report Bug button located on the in-game sidebar. You can also log them on FM 23's community forums.

The Store, Steam Workshop and both the Pre and In-Game Editor are not available in the Beta version.