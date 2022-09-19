UEFA Club Competitions to feature in Football Manager 2023

FM 2023 which will be released on 8 November, promises to bring fans closer to every aspect of the beautiful game, from supporters filling the stands to scouts, players, opposition managers and the newly-licensed competitions.

Also, for the first time, the depth and drama of the world’s leading football management simulation series will debut on PlayStation 5.

The Football Manager 2023 Console will be released alongside the PC/Mac title.

Reuters

Speaking about the announcement Miles Jacobson, Sports Interactive’s studio director said: “Football Manager 2023 marks another significant step forward for the Football Manager series as we introduce the UEFA Club Competitions and bring the game to PlayStation 5."

"Adding these historic competitions is an ideal fit for all parties involved and will add another dynamic and challenging element for fans that makes this year’s edition the most realistic football management simulation available.” via UEFA.com

However, the UEFA Women’s Champions League, which is also included in the licensing agreement is not included in the upcoming release but will debut in a future version of the game.

FM23

FM 23 will be unveiling new game features in the coming weeks across the Football Manager social media channels, the Football Manager website and FMFC, the Football Manager members’ hub.

Fans who will purchase physical copies of Football Manager 2023 for PC/Mac will notice that this year’s edition does not include a disc.