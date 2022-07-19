Kylian Mbappe and Sam Kerr unveiled as cover stars

Chelsea women's striker Sam Kerr will be the first female player to feature on the global cover of EA Sports' FIFA videogame.

FIFA 23 is set to be officially released later this year, it was announced on Monday, July 18.

The Australian women's international will be featured alongside yet again Paris Saint-Germain forward and World Cup winner, Kylian Mbappe, having graced the cover of the last two editions.

Sam Kerr was the top scorer in the Women's Super League last season with 20 goals for the Blues.

She has also scored 59 goals in 110 appearances for Australia since she made her debut in 2009 at the age of 15.

"Two phenomenal forces up front. One ultimate strike partnership," EA Sports said in a Twitter post revealing the cover.

Women have only featured only regional covers in previous years of the franchise.

United States international Alex Morgan and Canada's Christine Sinclair featured alongside Lionel Messi on the cover of the North American editions of FIFA 16 - the first edition to introduce women's teams.

The FIFA series is one of the world's most successful video game franchises and has raked in billions of dollars in sales, but this year's edition is EA's final title after they parted ways with world governing body FIFA following exclusivity and gaming rights.