Fans fainting in the Baba Yara Sports Stadium Kumasi – Gary Al-Smith

The course of this mass fainting is, however, not known, although the stadium is reportedly packed.

“Ambulances have been busy. Lots and lots of fans fainting even before kickoff. The stadium is not full – it is packed,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

About 40,000 fans are expected to be in the stadium cheering on their respective teams with some Nigerians travelling from their country to support their national team in Ghana.

The FIFA World Cup qualifier was expected to be tense and eventful.

The match is the first leg of a two-legged playoff which will determine the fate of one of the 5 African teams that will make it to Qatar 2022 later this year.