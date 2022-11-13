FIFA 2022: Real Mallorca ace, Baba Iddrisu ruled out of tournament

Iddrisu Baba, one of the key men for Otto Addo, wouldn't be in the line up which is a devastating blow for the midfielder and the national team as they gear up for the global tournament.
Black Stars midfielder Baba Iddrisu has been ruled out of the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to injury, GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters can exclusively confirm.
The impressive midfielder hobbled off the pitch and was substituted at halftime in Real Mallorca’s goal-to-nil win over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish La Liga.
According to GHANAsoccernet.com that the midfielder is unlikely to recover in time to join his Black Stars teammates in camp
Iddrisu Baba has been tipped as one of the instrumental players that influenced Ghana's qualification for the World Cup with his tremendous frolic on the field.
His major contribution has the Black Stars knockout African rivals Super Eagles of Nigeria on the away goal rule to qualify for the global showpiece.
The defensive midfielder joins his colleague's goalkeepers Richard Oforiand Jojo Wollacot as all three players miss out on the tournament.
Ghana begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, before facing South Korea four days later and concluding the group stage against Uruguay on December 2.
