FIFA 2022: Real Mallorca ace, Baba Iddrisu ruled out of tournament

The impressive midfielder hobbled off the pitch and was substituted at halftime in Real Mallorca’s goal-to-nil win over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish La Liga.

According to GHANAsoccernet.com that the midfielder is unlikely to recover in time to join his Black Stars teammates in camp

Iddrisu Baba has been tipped as one of the instrumental players that influenced Ghana's qualification for the World Cup with his tremendous frolic on the field.

His major contribution has the Black Stars knockout African rivals Super Eagles of Nigeria on the away goal rule to qualify for the global showpiece.

The defensive midfielder joins his colleague's goalkeepers Richard Oforiand Jojo Wollacot as all three players miss out on the tournament.