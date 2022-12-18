FIFA World Cup: Polish referee Szymon Marciniak to officiate France, Argentina final

Meanwhile, Argentina's Lionel Messi has announced that he would hang up his boots for his national team after the final on Sunday. In his last hurrah, Messi would look to win the coveted trophy for the first time which has eluded him in his illustrious career. As captain, he would lead the South American team in their sixth final in the history of the tournament. Argentina won the trophy two times before in 1978 and 1986 and is one of the favorites to lift it for the third time.