FIFA World Cup: Polish referee Szymon Marciniak to officiate France, Argentina final

Poland's Szymon Marciniak will be the referee in the final match between France and Argentina. He will be assisted by compatriots Paweł Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz for the hotly-anticipated contest to crown the new World Champions.
It's almost all over, after 63 games just one remains, the big one as Argentina plays France in the World Cup final today, Sunday, December, 18 at the Lusial stadium with the game kicking off at 15:00 GMT.
Szymon Marciniak has officiated as the referee in France's group-stage victory over Denmark and Argentina's round-of-16 win over Australia.
Marciniak has extensive UEFA Champions League experience and was in the middle for Liverpool's first-leg semi-final victory over Villarreal last season.
Meanwhile, Argentina's Lionel Messi has announced that he would hang up his boots for his national team after the final on Sunday. In his last hurrah, Messi would look to win the coveted trophy for the first time which has eluded him in his illustrious career. As captain, he would lead the South American team in their sixth final in the history of the tournament. Argentina won the trophy two times before in 1978 and 1986 and is one of the favorites to lift it for the third time.
France and Argentina are set to face off in the final of the FIFA World Cup, a night to show tactics, skills, and of course to prove whose the better side in the world of football
Argentina takes lead ahead of France
QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar