Building up ahead of this first crucial match between the two teams, the Captain of the Portuguese side Cristiano Aveiro Ronaldo is channeling in all the good energy and positivity needed to make a fine start against Ghana.
‘Focus, will, belief’ - Ronaldo says he's committed to putting in a challenge ahead of Black Stars game
Portugal is drawn in Group H, playing the BlackStars of Ghana on Thursday, November 24 at stadium 974 in Doha, Al Rayyan.
Recommended articles
In a tweet by the Portuguese star which translates into English, he says, "Good energies, good feelings, the same commitment and the same concentration that we put into each challenge. Focus! Will! Belief! Wherever you are, Portugal, always!"
"Boas energias, boas sensações, o mesmo empenho e a mesma concentração de que colocamos em cada desafio. Foco! Vontade! Crença! Seja onde for, Portugal, sempre!"
This will be the second time both teams are clashing in the world showpiece, could there be a repetition of the last two previous world Cups or could the tables flip?
Many fans are in anticipation of what the outcome of this clash will be.
More from category
-
Qatar 2022: Ecuador World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds and coach
-
Qatar opened the 2022 Fifa World Cup in crippling fashion, effortlessly baffled by Ecuador in a humbling defeat at Al Bayt
-
'We're ready’ - Portugal sends warning before the opening game with Black Stars