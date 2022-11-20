RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

‘Focus, will, belief’ - Ronaldo says he's committed to putting in a challenge ahead of Black Stars game

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Portugal is drawn in Group H, playing the BlackStars of Ghana on Thursday, November 24 at stadium 974 in Doha, Al Rayyan.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Building up ahead of this first crucial match between the two teams, the Captain of the Portuguese side Cristiano Aveiro Ronaldo is channeling in all the good energy and positivity needed to make a fine start against Ghana.

Recommended articles

In a tweet by the Portuguese star which translates into English, he says, "Good energies, good feelings, the same commitment and the same concentration that we put into each challenge. Focus! Will! Belief! Wherever you are, Portugal, always!"

"Boas energias, boas sensações, o mesmo empenho e a mesma concentração de que colocamos em cada desafio. Foco! Vontade! Crença! Seja onde for, Portugal, sempre!"

This will be the second time both teams are clashing in the world showpiece, could there be a repetition of the last two previous world Cups or could the tables flip?

Many fans are in anticipation of what the outcome of this clash will be.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

More from category

  • Ecuador key man Moses Caicedo (center) will be vital for Ecuador at the World Cup

    Qatar 2022: Ecuador World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds and coach

  • Ecuador in shot

    Qatar opened the 2022 Fifa World Cup in crippling fashion, effortlessly baffled by Ecuador in a humbling defeat at Al Bayt

  • Portugal National Team

    'We're ready’ - Portugal sends warning before the opening game with Black Stars

Trending

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Inaki Williams, Partey lead Ghana's 26-man squad for Qatar 2022 World Cup

FIFA Uncovered

20 things learned from Netflix's FIFA Uncovered documentary

Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award
SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award

7 big-name players who missed out on Ghana’s 2022 World Cup squad

7 big-name players who missed out on Ghana’s 2022 World Cup squad