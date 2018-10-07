Football player dies after jumping from 16th-floor window

news

A college football player, Marquis Brown, has passed away after jumping from a 16th-story window last Thursday.

Brown,a running back at Football Championship Subdivision school Duquesne, died at the Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, after plunging from the window at an on-campus building around 10:30 p.m.,according to the school’s president, Ken Gormley.

Brown, from Washington D.C., Gormley wrote in a message sent to university students and staff members, “jumped out of a 16th-floor window of Brottier Hall after campus police arrived in response to a reported disturbance.”

Pittsburgh Police told campus newspaper Duquesne that the campus police had been sent to the 16th floor to investigate an altercation. While campus police spoke to Brown, he jumped out of the nearby window.

Brown is listed on Duquesne's football roster as a sophomore, though the university identified him as a junior. A product of DeMatha Catholic High School in Washington, he had three carries for seven yards in one game so far this season.

A Memorial Service for Marquis is being planned on campus, likely on Sunday evening, the school's president said.

"Further information will be sent to you as it is available. Please join me in praying for Marquis, his family, and his many friends and teammates during this time of great sadness for the entire campus community. May he rest in peace."