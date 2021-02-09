Matchday 13 recorded 17 goals and there were four away wins and three home wins, with two draws.

Below are the 10 key vital stats which emerged on matchday 13 of the Ghana Premier League:

Inter Allies lost their 10th game of the season following the defeat to Dwarfs

This is the 1st time they have lost 10 out of 13 games in the GPL

It would be recalled that in 2013-14 season Allies made history by becoming the 1st side to lose first 7 GPL games but survived relegation.

Inter Allies following the 0-2 defeat to Dwarfs have now lost six consecutive league games this season. It is the worst losing streak in the GPL this season.

Dwarfs are now invincible in their travels to Accra this season. They are unbeaten in four games in the capital (W3, D1). Dwarfs have drawn against Gt. Olympics and have defeated Legon Cities, Liberty Prof, Inter Allies, all in Accra.

Ashanti Gold lost their first home league game following the 0-1 defeat against Liberty Professionals at the Len Clay Sports Stadium. Ashanti Gold after the defeat to Liberty Professionals have now gone five (5) consecutive games without a win (D2, L3)

The win is Liberty’s first away victory this season.

The Scientific Soccer lads have also ended their five consecutive losing streaks.

Kotoko made history by becoming the 1st ever side to beat Karela at Anyinase in the GPL in 15 games since 2018. Karela had won all 6 previous home games this season but thrown away all 3 home points

Kotoko defeated Karela to remain the only side without an away defeat (W3, D4)

Elmina Sharks got the opener against Berekum Chelsea. They have now taken the lead 10 out of 13 times which is the highest this season. They went ahead against Berekum Chelsea before the former Ghana Premier League champions managed to hold them to a 1-1 draw.

King Faisal have ended their winless run against Medeama as they edged them 1-0 at the Nana Ameyaw Park at Takyiman. Faisal had last defeated Medeama in the 2008-2009 season. In the past 8 league games between them, King Faisal had failed to win any of them.