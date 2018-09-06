Pulse.com.gh logo
14 players snub Kenya ahead of Ghana clash


Some players have refused to accept Kenya’s invitation for Ghana's clash on Saturday.

Victor Wanyama of Tottenham leads the list of 14 players who have refused to show up for Kenya’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Ghana.

The Harambees Stars will take on the Black Stars of Ghana on Saturday in their 2019 AFCON qualifiers.

Kenya head coach Sébastien Migné handed invitation to 38 players for camping to enable him to select the best of the lot for the tie, but he has revealed 24 of the 38 have reported to camp ahead of the crunchy game against Ghana

“It is a shame that out of the 38 players called up for national team duty only 24 turned up," Migne said.

"I have given them until end of today (Wednesday), and if they don’t show up, they will not be considered for the match.”

“I will only work with the available players for now and my focus is to beat Ghana on Saturday.”

Migne’s charges come up against their more fancied opponent, who thrashed Ethiopia 5-0 in the opening group clash to occupy the summit of group F

