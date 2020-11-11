16 players trained at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in the evening of Tuesday, November 10, 2020, after more arrivals in Super Eagles camp in Benin.

The likes of Ahmed Musa, William Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Joe Aribo , Leon Balogun, Kevin Akpoguma, Sebastian Osigwe, Zaidu Sanusi, Tyronne Ebuehi, Etebo Oghenekaro, Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Iheanacho and Emmanuel Dennis all arrived in Benin on Tuesday.

William Troost-Ekong was one of the players that trained on Tuesday evening (Twitter/Modo Victor Ekene) Twitter

They joined Maduka Okoye who has been in camp since Monday in evening training at the stadium.

Katsina United goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa who was not in the squad is however still in camp and joined the players in training.

Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu and Russian based Chidera Ejuke arrived in Benin on Wednesday morning to make it 19 players in camp.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Sierra Leone in Benin on Friday, November 13 in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

After that game, they will then fly out to Freetown for the return leg of the Group L qualifiers.

Nigeria are top of the group with six points-two wins in two games. The Republic of Benin are second with Lesotho and Sierra Leone bottom with a point each.