17-year-old goalkeeper crushed to death while chasing ball out of play

According to a report by Adom News, the 17-year-old was playing an exhibition game with his friends as a team from Gomoa Odumasi faced off against another from Gomoa Nglesi.

Intent on getting the ball back when it went out of play, Yaw tried crossing a highway near the park to retrieve the ball.

Pulse Ghana

However, he was run over by a speeding bus and died on the spot, which led to an abrupt end of the game.

A Unit Committee Member for Gomoa Odumasi, Ebenezer Abrokwaa, said the incident happened barely 15 minutes after the game started.

Meanwhile, the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has called for sports betting to be regulated in order to save Ghana football.

According to him, betting is destroying the sport and things would rather get worse, unless a deliberate attempt is made to tackle the menace.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who doubles the Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency, said something must be done to save football in the country.

“Indeed betting is something which is really destroying our game. Football is and must be won on the pitch, but when people try to manipulate the results of the game even before it is played, then that is serious which needs an immediate solution,” he stated on Akoma FM.

“I have been to so many countries across Africa and I don’t see these things happening there… If care is not taken, the game will be destroyed completely in the future.”