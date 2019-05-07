According to the President of the Ghana Rugby Association, hooliganism is threatening and affecting the growth and progress of the game.

Speaking on the recent chaos that have occurred at various league centers in the ongoing Normalisation Committee Special Competition, Mr. Mensah opined that unless stringent measures are taken to check and curb the hooliganism in Ghana football, the passion and interest will die.

"Supporters will always be passionate and it requires strong decision to ensure that this [May 9 tragedy] never recurs," he said.

"The people who oversee the game, the people who oversee the society, are they strong enough to take action?” Mr Mensah quizzed.

About two weeks ago, a match between Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko at the Golden City Park was characterised by shooting and violent attacks on rival fans.

He granted an interview to Daily Graphic during a match to mark the 18 years of the darkest day in Ghana football.

The worst stadium disaster in Africa occurred at the Accra Sports Stadium on May 9, 2011. 126 football fans were lost during the Ghana Premier League derby between rivals Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Kotoko fans threw plastic seats and bottles onto the pitch after Hearts struck late to beat them 2-1 in a Ghana Premier League game.

Police fired tear gas into the crowd which caused panic and resulted in a stampede in the Ade Coker stand which now christened May 9 stand.