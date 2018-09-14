1978 Africa Footballer of the Year laments over Kotoko snub

news

Former coach for Kumasi Asante Asante Kotoko Abdul Razak ‘Golden Boy’ has lamented over the club’s unwillingness to give him a second chance.

The 1978 African Footballer of the Year guided Kumasi Asante Kotoko to the 2003 Ghana Premier League title, which ended the club’s 10-year league drought.

Abdul Razak who has also won several league titles with clubs outside the country hasn’t been handed a return to the Kumasi giants since the two parties parted ways by mutual consent following his enviable feat.

He is disturbed for being overlooked for the Asante Kotoko coaching job, despite showing interest to make a return.

“I excelled at Asante Kotoko when I was given the opportunity to coach the club. I lost only one game and ended Kotoko’s long search for a Ghana Premier League title,” he told Ghanacrusader Radio online

“However, some management members wanted to take the credit for the victory. We had to part ways by mutual consent. I wasn’t sacked.

“I have been making myself available over the years for the Kotoko coaching job, yet they always snub me.

“Even coaches who failed with the club are even given a second chance, but I am yet to get one despite showing interest for the job.

“I thought Dr. Kyei was going to consider my availability and trust me with the job, but he has also joined his predecessors.

“If I have offended somebody in the team, then someone should tell me.”

Abdul Razak joined Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the early 1970’s from Kumasi Corners Stones. He won the African Footballer of the Year in 1978 after he inspired Ghana to their third Africa Cup of Nations triumph, while playing for the Porcupine Warriors, becoming the second Ghanaian player to do so.

Abdul Razak after he retired would return to Kotoko in 2003 to guide them to their first Ghana Premier League title.