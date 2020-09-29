Three Ghanaian footballers have won the African Footballer of the Year, namely Ibrahim Sunday, Abdul Razak and Abedi Pele Ayew.

Abdul Karim Razak

The enviable individual award in African football has eluded Ghanaian players after Abedi Pele last won it in 1993, despite Samuel Osei Kuffour, Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew getting shortlisted in the top three.

However, Abdul Razak who won the award believes Thomas Partey is capable of winning the African Footballer of the Year in the near future if he keeps up with the consistency.

“One name that comes up Thomas Partey he’s trying his best, one day he may win it," he told Citi Sports.

He added that Partey’s level alone means that he should be considered by default.

“He is playing at the highest level with Atletico Madrid.

"In Spanish football after Barca and Madrid there is Atletico and he is a regular and he plays in the Champions League," he added.

Thomas Partey has been Ghana’s best player in the past three years, having been consistent at both club and country.

Partey following another sensational season last term with Atletico Madrid has been linked to Arsenal, but a deal between the Gunners and the Madrid giants is not likely to go through.