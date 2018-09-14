news

For over 700 youth football coaches across Africa, a dream to be more for their players started by filling in the WorldRemit “Future Stars” application form for a once in a lifetime opportunity to train alongside seasoned coaches from Arsenal Soccer Schools in London. Today, 25 coaches are closer to the dream as they have been shortlisted from eight different countries putting them a step closer to the taste of success. For the 2018 “Future Stars” initiative, of the 25 coaches shortlisted by the panel of judges, Ghana emerged with 2 coaches: Godsway Tek Agyagbo and Innocents Yeboah-Num.

The “Future Stars” programme is a first of its kind initiative to empower local African youth football coaches to better serve their young players was conceived by WorldRemit with the ethos of their business at heart: giving back to the community. As the leading international digital money transfer service platform that allows migrants and expats to send funds back home to develop their native communities, it only seemed right to run a programme that involved giving back - and what better way to do it than through the one sport that unites cultures irrespective of borders.

Within only a single week, over 700 applications were in, speaking to the importance of why these sort of initiatives need to happen more often across fields.

Andrew Stewart, Managing Director Middle East & Africa at WorldRemit, said:

“The high volume of entries we received from Ghana is a clear indication of the importance of youth football coaching and the vital role of sport in the community. We see the strength of the entries from Ghana as a very promising sign for the country’s future.

Like these coaches, our customers are helping to build a better future for others. Our goal is to make it easier for them to do so. Following their example, we hope to use opportunities like our partnership with Arsenal to have a positive impact on communities across the globe.”

The shortlisted 25 coaches now face a panel of judges who will further reduce their selection to five finalists before being featured on the futurestars.worldremit.com website where voting for the eventual winner will again be open to the public in the last week of September. Arsenal is waiting!

Simon McManus of Arsenal Soccer Schools said:

“Football has the power to bring communities together, and through our relationship with WorldRemit we can really inspire confidence and encourage positive social change. We pride ourselves on excellence in all we do and we were very impressed with how strongly the commitment to outstanding coaching was reflected by Ghanaians.

The work these participants have already done in developing their coaching shows the immense potential of coaching in Ghana. The standard of entries was very impressive, making this a real challenge for the judges. We are eagerly anticipating the final results and look forward to welcoming the successful coach to London.”

Ghanaians in the Future Stars shortlist

Godsway Tek Agyagbo, from Hohoe, Volta Region

Godsway is a coach for the Happy Kids Foundation Boys Team and the Happy Kids Girls Team. He is a strong believer that sports should be open to all and champions women’s football as a platform to empower girls in his community. He has seen how football coaches can be verbally or even physically abusive towards children and is committed to teaching sports in a way that is encouraging to children and encourages best practices.

If he won a coaching session with Arsenal, he would share his experience with fellow community coaches, so they could enhance their training programmes for children of all ages and levels. He also believes that the opportunity would amplify his voice among the local football community, so he could help put a stop to physical abuse on the football field.

Innocents Yeboah-Num, from Abease, Pru West District

Innocents founded Madonna Sporting Club in Abease in the Pru West District. Passionate about football, he believes that it has the power to lift people out of poverty and is committed to helping children reach their full potential.

He has been teaching under 12, under 15 and under 17 teams for the last seven years. If he won a coaching session with Arsenal FC, he would organise training programmes to share his experience with other coaches and enhance community football across the country.

