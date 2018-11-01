2006 FIFA World Cup winner handed two-year sentence in mafia trial

news

Former Juventus player Vincenzo Iaquinta has been given a two-year sentence for firearm offences as part of large mafia trial.

The 2006 World Cup winner was indicted in December 2015 for illegal possession of firearms, not to mention aiding the Calabrian mafia, 'Ndrangheta'.

On Wednesday, Iaquinta was found guilty of illegal possession of firearms, resulting in a two year prison sentence.

Iaquinta wasn't the only person in his family sentenced as his father, Giuseppe, was found guilty of mafia association. He's been sentenced to 19 years.

Per Football Italia: "Under Italian law Iaquinta will not be considered guilty until he has exhausted all levels of appeal, so he won't be imprisoned immediately for a minor sentence."

"The name 'Ndrangheta, we do not even know what it is in our family," he said outside the court. "It is not possible. They ruined my life for nothing, because I am Calabrian.

"I am suffering like a dog for my family and my children without having done anything, but I have won a World Cup and I am proud to be Calabrian.

"We have not done anything we have nothing to do with the 'Ndrangheta."

As per Italian law, the 38-year-old is allowed two appeals before the judge's verdict becomes final.

Iaquinta also featured for Udinese, Padova, Cesena, Reggiolo and Castel di Sangro throughout his 16-year career.

