Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


2006 FIFA World Cup winner handed two-year sentence in mafia trial

Vincenzo Iaquinta has suffered a two-year jail sentence for his association with mafias

  • Published: , Refreshed:
2006 FIFA World Cup winner handed two-year sentence in mafia trial play

2006 FIFA World Cup winner handed two-year sentence in mafia trial

Former Juventus player Vincenzo Iaquinta has been given a two-year sentence for firearm offences as part of large mafia trial.

The 2006 World Cup winner was indicted in December 2015 for illegal possession of firearms, not to mention aiding the Calabrian mafia, 'Ndrangheta'.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan files for divorce: request DNA paternity test

On Wednesday, Iaquinta was found guilty of illegal possession of firearms, resulting in a two year prison sentence.

Iaquinta wasn't the only person in his family sentenced as his father, Giuseppe, was found guilty of mafia association. He's been sentenced to 19 years.

READ MORE: Gyan sings praises in the wake of divorce reports

Per Football Italia: "Under Italian law Iaquinta will not be considered guilty until he has exhausted all levels of appeal, so he won't be imprisoned immediately for a minor sentence."

"The name 'Ndrangheta, we do not even know what it is in our family," he said outside the court. "It is not possible. They ruined my life for nothing, because I am Calabrian.

"I am suffering like a dog for my family and my children without having done anything, but I have won a World Cup and I am proud to be Calabrian.

"We have not done anything we have nothing to do with the 'Ndrangheta."

As per Italian law, the 38-year-old is allowed two appeals before the judge's verdict becomes final.

Iaquinta also featured for Udinese, Padova, Cesena, Reggiolo and Castel di Sangro throughout his 16-year career.

Iaquinta, a former Juventus, Udinese and Cesena player, won the World Cup with his country in 2006, netting in a 2-0 debut win against Ghana, while he can also count a Serie A title to his name won with Juventus in 2013.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: PSG superstars need more teamwork, says striker Cavani Football PSG superstars need more teamwork, says striker Cavani
Asamoah Gyan ‘shades’ his wife in an encrypted post ahead of an impending divorce Asamoah Gyan ‘shades’ his wife in an encrypted post ahead of an impending divorce
Kotoko announce 26-man list for CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko announce 26-man list for CAF Confederation Cup
Football: Hodgson promises Zaha full backing over online attacks Football Hodgson promises Zaha full backing over online attacks
There’s still no evidence to prosecute Nyantakyi – Attorney General There’s still no evidence to prosecute Nyantakyi – Attorney General
Gyan speaks for the first time since divorce reports; says nothing can break him Gyan speaks for the first time since divorce reports; says nothing can break him

Recommended Videos

Asamoah Gyan files for divorce Asamoah Gyan files for divorce
Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellier Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellier
Breaking News: Kwesi Nyantakyi ban for life by FIFA Breaking News: Kwesi Nyantakyi ban for life by FIFA



Top Articles

1 6 things to know about Asamoah Gyan’s wifebullet
2 Asamoah Gyan is allegedly dating former wife of reggae musician Buju...bullet
3 Woman Asamoah Gyan allegedly wants to marry after his divorcebullet
4 5 times Asamoah Gyan’s wife and kids slayedbullet
5 Asamoah Gyan files for divorce: request DNA paternity testbullet
6 Gyan sings praises in the wake of divorce reportsbullet
7 Former chairman of Hearts of Oak passes awaybullet
8 How Ghanaians reacted to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s lifetime ban...bullet
9 FIFA referee passes away in road accidentbullet
10 Daniel Amartey walks on crutches to pay tribute to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellierbullet
2 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
3 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
4 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
5 Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against Francebullet
6 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the...bullet
7 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
8 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
9 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0bullet
10 EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more funbullet

Football

Essien still married to Akosua Puni – Family denies divorce reports
Brazilian midfielder Tardelli caused 'adverse social impact' by rubbing his face during the anthem, the Chinese Football Association said
Football Brazil's Tardelli gets ban for rubbing face during China anthem
Al-Ahly's Egyptian forward Walid Soliman (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the CAF Champions League semifinal first leg football match Al-Ahly vs ES Setif at al-Salam stadium in Cairo on October 2, 2018.
Football VAR to be used in CAF Champions League final for first time
Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein has launched a project to help prisoners through football
Football Ex-Arsenal chief uses power of football in prison to cut re-offending rates
X
Advertisement