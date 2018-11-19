Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations opening ceremony in pictures

Ghana kicked off the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) with a 1-0 win against their Algerian counterparts on Saturday.

  • Published:
2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations opening ceremony in pictures play

2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations opening ceremony in pictures

2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) exhibited spectacular opening ceremony at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The opening ceremony gave youngsters to showcase acrobatics, cultural display and musical performances by Bamboo Centre group, led by Chief Moomen.

2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations opening ceremony in pictures play

2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations opening ceremony in pictures

 

 

2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations opening ceremony in pictures play

2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations opening ceremony in pictures

 

Ghanaian Afro pop singer, Noella Wiyaala, together with gospel musician, Grace Ashy, performed the official theme song for the tournament titled “We Are Champions” to thrill fans who thronged the Accra Sports Stadium to witness the opening ceremony.

2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations opening ceremony in pictures play

2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations opening ceremony in pictures

2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations opening ceremony in pictures play

2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations opening ceremony in pictures

2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations opening ceremony in pictures play

2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations opening ceremony in pictures

 

In the game itself, the Black Queens managed a 1-0 win against Algeria in the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars despite playing a delightful football in the first half failed to produce a lot of goal scoring opportunities in the first half. It was rather Algeria who beached the goal area of the hosts couple of time, but their efforts yielded no results.

2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations opening ceremony in pictures play

2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations opening ceremony in pictures

 

2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations opening ceremony in pictures play

2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations opening ceremony in pictures

 

 

READ MORE: Black Maidens wallop Finland in World Cup

It was Sandra Gladys Anfobeah, who registered the only goal of the game through a long range shot to give the Black Queens something to laugh for heading into the break.

Back from recess the Black Queens opened fire on the Algerians and managed to create plenty of chances.

The likes of Priscilla Okyere, Elizabeth Addo, the skipper of the team, Portia Boakye wasted the opportunities that came their way.

READ MORE: 'Horror but sexy' - Stephen Appiah can't handle his sexy photo

In between  the Algerians `too made some dangerous in the goal area of the Black Queens, but thanks to the time intervention of the Ampah on one occasion after goalkeeper had been beaten by the ball.

Grace Asantewaa and Jane Ayiyam who came on in the second half improved the attacking play of the Black Queens.

Asantewaa’s long range shot was parried away by Kahina Takenint in post for the Algerians, He was also close to scoring after a solo run, yet he was denied by the Algerian defence who blocked the ball from entering the net.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Countryman Songo unites with Asamoah Gyan in Ethiopia (Photo) Countryman Songo unites with Asamoah Gyan in Ethiopia (Photo)
Football: Australia football picks new chairman after FIFA battle Football Australia football picks new chairman after FIFA battle
Football: Ex-Juventus CEO Marotta in China to discuss Inter Milan move - reports Football Ex-Juventus CEO Marotta in China to discuss Inter Milan move - reports
Football: Short goodbye: Cahill's Socceroos swansong limited to five minutes Football Short goodbye: Cahill's Socceroos swansong limited to five minutes
Football: Mancini mulls Italy strike options with experimental side for USA friendly Football Mancini mulls Italy strike options with experimental side for USA friendly
Football: Southgate urges England to make 2019 even better Football Southgate urges England to make 2019 even better

Recommended Videos

Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in Women's U17 World Cup Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in Women's U17 World Cup
Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil



Top Articles

1 Countryman Songo unites with Asamoah Gyan in Ethiopia (Photo)bullet
2 Gyan’s wife breaks silence amidst divorce & paternity test brouhahabullet
3 Watch video highlights of Ghana's 2-0 win over Ethiopiabullet
4 Pogba storms Shatta Wale’s Reign concert in Londonbullet
5 These countries have qualified for 2019 African Cup of Nationsbullet
6 Jordan Ayew scores brace as Ghana win Afcon 2019 qualifier in...bullet
7 Andre Ayew praises team-mates after victory over Ethiopiabullet
8 Check out photos of Black Stars' arrival in Ethiopia...bullet
9 Gyan sings praises in the wake of divorce reportsbullet
10 Football Mahrez brace helps Algeria qualify for Cup of...bullet

Football

Algeria secure qualification with thumping win over Togo
Bayana Bayana strike late to stun Nigeria
Switzerland launched a thrilling fightback to stun Belgium
Football Seferovic hat-trick helps Swiss stun Belgium to reach semis
Brais Mendez scored the only goal as Spain edged to victory
Football Spain beat Bosnia after Nations League heartache
X
Advertisement