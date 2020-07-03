Jordan Ayew put up a great show in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) staged in Egypt, emerging as Ghana’s top scorer in the tournament with two goals.

The 28-year-old has been on a fabulous form at Crystal Palace after representing Ghana in the 2019 continent’s showpiece.

READ MORE: 20 times the Black Stars broke Ghanaians' hearts

Ayew has been the livewire of Crystal Palace, having registered a total of 9 goals in 30 appearances in the English Premier League (EPL) to become the top-scoring player of the club and subsequently surpassed Tony Yeboah as the all-time top-scoring Ghanaian player in the EPL with 25 goals.

The former Aston Villa striker who has scored some great individual goals for the Eagles has indicated that he owes his confidence in front of goal to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Ayew describes last year’s Arica Cup of Nations finals as a turning point for him – “to be able to perform like that at a massive, massive tournament was a big relief for me and gave me more confidence,”

Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid have been the two best performing Ghanaian players this season.