The Black Meteors defeated Gabon 4-0 on Saturday in the first leg of the qualifier and after the goalless draw in the reverse fixture they have advanced to the final elimination stage.

Simon Zibo was sent off in the 55th minute and this piled pressure on Ghana, but they managed to protect their goal area to snatch a point out of the game.

Ghana will host the North Africans on 5th June at home and the return leg in Algiers four days later.

The 2019 Africa U-23 Nations Cup will be staged later this year in Morocco.

They first four nations will book their place in the Summer Olympic Games.