Amponsah who is the founder and President of Division One side Phar Rangers has relinquished his position at the club.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, formed a new Asante Kotoko board headed by Dr Kwame Kyei to steer the affairs of the club.

The board dissolved the management committee led by George Amoako and put in place plans to form a new management committee to run the club.

Nana Yaw Amponsah who is an astute football administrator has been link to the Asante Kotoko job for some time now and it understood that the board sees him as the most competent person to steer the affairs of the 23 times champions of Ghana.

News have emerged that the board has finally settled on Nana Yaw Asante and will unveil him in a short ceremony at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi on Friday.