The Ghana Premier League which was on the decline following the Anas expose which revealed corrupt practices in the league, but Nyaho Tamakloe has hailed all the clubs for making the ongoing season among one of the competitive league seasons in Ghana Premier League.

“The Ghana Premier League in match week 15 is on hold as many other leagues in the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Dr Nyaho Tamakloe said this in an interview with Joy Sports.

“When you follow the league carefully, you can see that it is becoming very interesting. Teams have been very competitive.

“Those new converts or whatever you call them; new boys and girls who’re quite interested in football now, they should not lose hope at all. I’m sure that when we start, the [transfer] window has just opened.

“There are new entrants as far as all the clubs are concerned, we’re going to see very competitive football”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier league has been put on hold indefinitely has been suspended due to the outbreak of the deadly virus which has so far infected nearly 900,000 people, persons worldwide, killing over 40,000.