The Black Stars B will take on their Burkinabe counterparts in their quest to book a place in the finals of the 2020 African Nations Championship to be staged in Ethiopia.

Burkina Faso stood the way of the domestic-based senior male national team of Ghana in the last edition of the tournament, which Maxwell Konadu was the man on the bench of the team.

Konadu has said his side would do everything possible to progress to the finals, but it won’t be a make or break affair.

“If we qualify, we have qualified, if we don’t qualify we don’t qualify. It’s not a do or die affair. It is football, anything can happen. We have to correct our mistakes and turn the table around this time around and qualify. We have to go to the CHAN and also make Ghanaians happy”

He further went on to say that his side will be engaging Premier League teams as part of preparations for the doubleheader.

“We want to take total control of the game from the start to the end and we have the players to do that. We still have time to prepare so the players can gel. From Sunday we are going to cut down the number of players in camp," he added.

The team is camping in Kumasi where they train at the Paa Joe Stadium and the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars B will play for the first leg against Burkina Faso on September 20, 2019, and the return leg in Ouagadougou on October 18.