Partey was crowned as the Sportsman of the Year at the 5th edition of the EMY Africa Awards for the second consecutive year at an event held on Saturday in Accra.

The Atletico Madrid star beat off competition from fellow Black Stars teammate Jordan Ayew, as well as Black Stars Coach C.K Akonnor and boxer Wasiru Mohammed to win the award.

Aside from Thomas Partey, the event saw several other people who have made an impact in their area of speciality receive awards for their contribution to society.

The 27-year-old has been in a sensational form this season for Rojiblancos, having established himself as the go-to-man in the watertight midfield of the Madrid outfit.

His performance has attracted offers from many topnotch clubs in Europe, with Arsenal leading the pack for his transfer.

Arsenal earlier tabled down 50 million euros offer to meet the buy-out clause of Thomas Partey, yet the Atletico Madrid turned it down.

The Gunners, however, are not relenting on their bid to sign Thomas Partey from the Madrid capital-the Premier League side are pulling all strings to get the signature of the Ghanaian.