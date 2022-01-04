With just a few days to the start of the tournament, all 24 participating teams have already announced their final 28-man squads.
From Black Stars to Panthers: Here are the nicknames of all teams participating in 2021 AFCON
The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is scheduled to begin on January 9, 2022 in Cameroon.
Defending champions Algeria are favourites to retain the trophy they won three years ago in Egypt, but the likes of Senegal, Egypt and Nigeria will look to rival the Les Fennecs.
As we build up to the tournament, Pulse Sports has chronicled the nicknames of all the participating teams.
Here are the nicknames of all teams at this year’s AFCON:
Ghana – Black Stars
Cameroon – Indomitable Lions
Burkina Faso – The Stallions
Cape Verde – The Blue Sharks
Ethiopia – The Walias
Guinea – Syli Nationale
Malawi – The Flames
Senegal – Lions of Teranga
Zimbabwe – The Warriors
Morocco – Atlas Lions
Comoros – Les Coelacantes
Gabon – The Panthers
Egypt – The Pharaohs
Guinea-Bissau – The Djurtus
Nigeria – The Super Eagles
Sudan – Falcons of Jediane
Algeria – The Fennec Foxes
Ivory Coast – The Elephants
Equatorial Guinea – The National Thunder
Sierra Leone – Leone Stars
Gambia – The Scorpions
Mali – The Eagles
Mauritania – The Almoravid
Tunisia – The Carthage Eagles
