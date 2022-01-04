RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

From Black Stars to Panthers: Here are the nicknames of all teams participating in 2021 AFCON

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is scheduled to begin on January 9, 2022 in Cameroon.

With just a few days to the start of the tournament, all 24 participating teams have already announced their final 28-man squads.

Defending champions Algeria are favourites to retain the trophy they won three years ago in Egypt, but the likes of Senegal, Egypt and Nigeria will look to rival the Les Fennecs.

As we build up to the tournament, Pulse Sports has chronicled the nicknames of all the participating teams.

Here are the nicknames of all teams at this year’s AFCON:

Ghana – Black Stars

Cameroon – Indomitable Lions

Burkina Faso – The Stallions

Cape Verde – The Blue Sharks

Ethiopia – The Walias

Guinea – Syli Nationale

Malawi – The Flames

Senegal – Lions of Teranga

Zimbabwe – The Warriors

Morocco – Atlas Lions

Comoros – Les Coelacantes

Gabon – The Panthers

Egypt – The Pharaohs

Guinea-Bissau – The Djurtus

Nigeria – The Super Eagles

Sudan – Falcons of Jediane

Algeria – The Fennec Foxes

Ivory Coast – The Elephants

Equatorial Guinea – The National Thunder

Sierra Leone – Leone Stars

Gambia – The Scorpions

Mali – The Eagles

Mauritania – The Almoravid

Tunisia – The Carthage Eagles

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

