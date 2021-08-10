2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season to start on October 29

“The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League will kick off on the weekend of Friday, October 29 to Monday, November 1, 2021 across all the nine Premier League centres.

“This follows approval of the plan for the 2021-22 football season by the Executive Council,” the statement said.

The just-ended 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season saw Hearts of Oak emerged champions following an impressive campaign.

The Phobians also completed a historic double – a record-extending sixth – after winning the MTN FA Cup last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the GFA said teams can begin registering players and officials from August 9 to October 9.

“The process towards the kick-off of the new season begins with the Opening of Registration window of players and officials on Monday, August 9, 2021 which will close on Saturday, October 9, 2021.”

The statement added: “The Premier League will run until Sunday, June 19, 2022, as the Association takes steps to re-align its football calendar after the disruptions caused by COVID-19.