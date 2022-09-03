RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

2022 FIFA World Cup trophy arrives in Ghana

Kojo Emmanuel

The FIFA World Cup trophy has landed in Ghana for the football fanatics to have a sight and experience of the most coveted prize as it visits all 32 FIFA World Cup qualifying nations for the first time.

World Cup in Ghana
World Cup in Ghana

The trophy arrived in the country on Saturday, September 3, 2022, for a two-day tour led by former winner David Trezeguet.

Recommended articles

The Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif and Ghana Football Association (GFA), President Kurt Okraku received the delegation at the Kotoko International Airport.

World Cup trophy
World Cup trophy Pulse Ghana

Led by former winner David Trezeguet, the delegates were warmly welcomed by an organized group of football executives and fans, excerpts from the scene suggest.

2022 World Cup trophy
2022 World Cup trophy Pulse Ghana

The trophy will be displayed to the public on Sunday with fans of the Black Stars having the chance to take photos with the golden trophy.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Giant billboard showing Andre Ayew's photo mounted in Qatar ahead of World Cup

Giant billboard showing Andre Ayew's photo mounted in Qatar ahead of World Cup

Pulse Sports Transfer Deadline Day Live
LIVE BLOG

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Tours FC president calls Paul Pogba blackmail saga a 'family affair'

French club owner accuses Pogba family of 'local scam', labels Mother as 'Kingpin' amid Mbappe saga