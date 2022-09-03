The trophy arrived in the country on Saturday, September 3, 2022, for a two-day tour led by former winner David Trezeguet.
2022 FIFA World Cup trophy arrives in Ghana
The FIFA World Cup trophy has landed in Ghana for the football fanatics to have a sight and experience of the most coveted prize as it visits all 32 FIFA World Cup qualifying nations for the first time.
The Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif and Ghana Football Association (GFA), President Kurt Okraku received the delegation at the Kotoko International Airport.
Led by former winner David Trezeguet, the delegates were warmly welcomed by an organized group of football executives and fans, excerpts from the scene suggest.
The trophy will be displayed to the public on Sunday with fans of the Black Stars having the chance to take photos with the golden trophy.