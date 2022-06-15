Ghana’s Kamaldeen Sulemana and Felix Afena-Gyan nominated for Golden Boy award

The Golden Boy award is given to Europe's best youngster aged under 21 in a calendar year, with last year’s winner being Barcelona’s Pedri.

Ex-Netherlands star Raphael van der Vaart won the inaugural edition, however, the likes of Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Kylian Mbappe have all gone on to win it.

Two years ago, Mohammed Kudus was the only Ghanaian nominee while no Ghanaian footballer made the shortlist in 2021.

This year, though, the shortlist includes AS Roma starlet Afena-Gyan and Stade Rennes winger Kamaldeen, both of whom have been impressive in the Serie A and Ligue 1, respectively.

Afena-Gyan became the first Ghanaian footballer to win the Europa Conference League following Roma’s victory over Feyenoord in the final in May.

The teenage forward is also now the youngest Ghanaian player to lift a European title, having done so at the age of 19.

The highly-rated striker made a massive impact in the Serie A since making his senior debut for Roma last October.

Afena-Gyan’s stock rose further after he netted a sensational double as Jose Mourinho’s team beat Genoa 2-0 in November.

He was also recently named the fastest player in Serie A for the month of January, beating Lazio striker Ciro Immobile and Juventus star Juan Cuadrado.

His impressive performances at club level earned him a call-up for Ghana’s two-legged World Cup playoffs against Nigeria, where he started both games as the Black Stars booked their place in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Kamaldeen became the most expensive Ghanaian teenage footballer and second most expensive African teenager following his move from Nordsjaelland to Rennes last summer.

The winger, who turned 20 in February, took Ligue 1 by storm and earned a reputation as one of the league’s most exciting players.