The Black Stars will face the Super Eagles in a two-legged tie in March, with the winner advancing to the World Cup in Qatar.
Andre Ayew and Alex Iwobi to miss Ghana vs Nigeria play-off game over red cards
Ghana’s Andre Ayew and Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi are set to miss the crucial FIFA World Cup play-off game between the two countries after getting sent off at the 2021 AFCON.
The two teams, though, will miss key players, as Ayew and Iwobi have been ruled out after receiving red cards at the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon.
Ayew, who is captain of Ghana, was sent off during the Black Stars’ ultimate group C game against Comoros.
The Al Sadd forward clashed with the Comoros goalkeeper and was given a straight red card following VAR review.
The Black Stars went on to lose 3-2 to the Island nation, a result that saw them exit the tournament at the group stage.
Iwobi, though, replaced Kelechi Iheanacho in the second half of Nigeria’s round of 16 game against Tunisia on Sunday.
The 25-year-old, however, spent just five minutes on the pitch before a dangerous tackle in the 66th minute got him sent off.
The Super Eagles went on to lose 1-0 to Tunisia, as they also exited the tournament despite winning every game in their group.
Ghana will face Nigeria in a two-legged World Cup play-off between 24th and 29th March.
