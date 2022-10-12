FIFA to pay clubs $10,000 per player daily for duration of 2022 World Cup

This is part of the world football governing body’s Club Benefits Programme aimed at recognising the contribution of clubs towards the tournament.

The Daily Mail reports that $209 million was distributed among over 400 clubs across 63 nations during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Tottenham and Barcelona earned the biggest amounts due to having more of their players present at the last World Cup.

FIFA's Club Benefits Programme sees the $10,000 compensation paid to all clubs for which a player has played in the two years prior to the tournament.

Should it happen that a player has lined up for two clubs in the last two years prior to the tournament, the money will be shared among both clubs.

In 2018, Manchester City made $5,003,440, Manchester United also banked $3,656,360, Arsenal got $2,218,720 and Chelsea earned $3,835,357.50.

Premier League side Liverpool also received $2,585,205, while Tottenham Hotspur got $4,385,792.50.

Meanwhile, Ghana and the other 31 nations that have qualified for the World Cup will earn at least $12 million for participating in Qatar.

All teams will receive $2 million from FIFA for preparation towards the tournament and another $10 million as participation fee.

The Black Stars are paired in Group H, alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea, and will be aiming to make it out of the group.

Ghana booked their place at the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium in March.

A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.