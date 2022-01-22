RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

2022 World Cup: Ghana paired against Nigeria in play-offs

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana will face West African rivals Nigeria in the play-offs for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

2022 World Cup: Ghana paired against Nigeria in play-offs
2022 World Cup: Ghana paired against Nigeria in play-offs

The Black Stars were among 10 teams that were paired against each other during Saturday’s draw in Doula, Cameroon.

Recommended articles

The four-time Africa champions found themselves in Pot Two, which also had Egypt, Mali, DR Congo and Cameroon.

Pot One contained continental heavyweights Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, in the other fixtures, Egypt will face Senegal, Cameroon will lock horns against Algeria, Morocco will lock horns against DR Congo and Tunisia will take on Mali.

The play-off matches will be contested on a home and away basis, with the winners advancing to the World Cup in Qatar.

The two-legged play-off matches will be played between 24th and 29th March, while the 2022 World Cup will take place from November 21 to December 18.

See the full draw below:

Ghana vs Nigeria

Egypt vs Senegal

Cameroon vs Algeria

Morocco vs DR Congo

Tunisia vs Mali

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew

‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew

Ali Sangare: Ivory Coast goalkeeper loses his father a day after howler against Sierra Leone

Ali Sangare: Ivory Coast goalkeeper loses his father a day after howler against Sierra Leone

Black Stars ‘sneak’ into Ghana at 3:00am after disastrous AFCON showing

File Photo