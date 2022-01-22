2022 World Cup: Ghana paired against Nigeria in play-offs

The four-time Africa champions found themselves in Pot Two, which also had Egypt, Mali, DR Congo and Cameroon.

Pot One contained continental heavyweights Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, in the other fixtures, Egypt will face Senegal, Cameroon will lock horns against Algeria, Morocco will lock horns against DR Congo and Tunisia will take on Mali.

The play-off matches will be contested on a home and away basis, with the winners advancing to the World Cup in Qatar.

The two-legged play-off matches will be played between 24th and 29th March, while the 2022 World Cup will take place from November 21 to December 18.

See the full draw below:

Ghana vs Nigeria

Egypt vs Senegal

Cameroon vs Algeria

Morocco vs DR Congo