The Black Stars were among 10 teams that were paired against each other during Saturday’s draw in Doula, Cameroon.
2022 World Cup: Ghana paired against Nigeria in play-offs
Ghana will face West African rivals Nigeria in the play-offs for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The four-time Africa champions found themselves in Pot Two, which also had Egypt, Mali, DR Congo and Cameroon.
Pot One contained continental heavyweights Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Nigeria.
Meanwhile, in the other fixtures, Egypt will face Senegal, Cameroon will lock horns against Algeria, Morocco will lock horns against DR Congo and Tunisia will take on Mali.
The play-off matches will be contested on a home and away basis, with the winners advancing to the World Cup in Qatar.
The two-legged play-off matches will be played between 24th and 29th March, while the 2022 World Cup will take place from November 21 to December 18.
See the full draw below:
Ghana vs Nigeria
Egypt vs Senegal
Cameroon vs Algeria
Morocco vs DR Congo
Tunisia vs Mali
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh