BREAKING: Ghana paired against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of 2022 World Cup

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana has been drawn against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the Qatar 2022 World Cup following Friday’s draw in Doha, Qatar.

Black Stars
Black Stars

Otto Addo's side will play against Portugal in their opening group game before taking on Uruguay and South Korea in the subsequent group matches.

Twenty-nine (29) out of the 32 participants of the tournament have been confirmed, with the remaining three spots still to be competed for.

The Black Stars found themselves in in Pot 4 alongside Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine, Peru/Australia/UAE and Costa Rica/New Zealand.

Hosts Qatar have been paired in Group A with Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands. Group B also pitches England against Iran, USA and the winner of the European playoffs.

Group C contains Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland, while Group D has France, Denmark, Tunisia and the winner of the Intercontinental playoff 1.

Group E is made up of Spain, Germany, Japan and the winner of the winner of the Intercontinental playoff 2.

Group F has Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia, while Group G is made up of Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

