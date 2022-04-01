BREAKING: Ghana paired against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of 2022 World Cup

Twenty-nine (29) out of the 32 participants of the tournament have been confirmed, with the remaining three spots still to be competed for.

The Black Stars found themselves in in Pot 4 alongside Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine, Peru/Australia/UAE and Costa Rica/New Zealand.

Hosts Qatar have been paired in Group A with Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands. Group B also pitches England against Iran, USA and the winner of the European playoffs.

Group C contains Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland, while Group D has France, Denmark, Tunisia and the winner of the Intercontinental playoff 1.

Group E is made up of Spain, Germany, Japan and the winner of the winner of the Intercontinental playoff 2.