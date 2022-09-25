Families of overseas workers who died while building stadiums and infrastructure for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this November are reportedly urging FIFA and the Qatar government to set aside millions in compensation.
Families demand 'millions' from FIFA as compensation for migrant labourers who died ahead of World Cup
According to a special report, Human rights groups have said that the thousands of workers have lost their lives are now demanding compensation with the football governing body as well as the Qatari government set to cuff out £338m for payouts.
This is according to Human rights groups who claim that “thousands” have lost their lives or been injured since FIFA awarded the tournament to Qatar in 2010.
The families are now urging the football governing body and the Qatari government to brace for massive for payouts totaling the sum of £338million, the equivalent to the prize money for the World Cup that is slated to kick off on November 20.
As per The Mirror, Charity Human Rights Watch this week teamed up with Amnesty International and FairSquare to further renew calls for payouts.
Minky Worden, of HRW (Human Rights Watch), was also quoted to have said : “Not one migrant worker should die to make a World Cup possible. Yet in Qatar, thousands have.”
However, although there are some Qatari compensation schemes, the HRW claims many overseas workers are still ruled ineligible for payouts.
Among the many unfortunate deaths include that of Bangladeshi Sujan Mullah, who died aged just 32 after spending three years on World Cup building sites.
His brother, Jamal Mollah, said: “Sujan said it was not a good condition of work – very long hours in extreme heat. We have been devastated by his death. Qatar and FIFA should compensate the families.”
Ganga Sahani, 52, of Nepal, died in May. His son, Ram, told HRW that the father of four was “healthy and strong”, but the death certificate said he suffered “heart failure”.
However, In Qatar deaths by natural causes are not compensated.
Before now, there had been growing controversy over Qatar's initial bid to host the global showpiece with rumours of slave labour in the country making the rounds on social media, forcing some famous names in football to disapprove of the venue for this year's showpiece in November.
Felix Jakens, of Amnesty International, was quoted to have said: “Human rights issues have plagued this World Cup. FIFA should have insisted on human rights clauses when it assessed Qatar’s bid.” via The Mirror.
FIFA said it had been told Sujan and Ganga were not involved in World Cup projects, adding that experts believe the World Cup spotlight on Qatar has “contributed signficantly” to improved labour conditions
FIFA also claims that it will keep pushing for greater protections as the Qatari government has also claimed that thousands of foreign workers have benefitted from labour reforms.