Ghanaian players to watch out for in the 2022/23 Premier League season

Emmanuel Ayamga

The 2022-23 Premier League season has kicked off and a number of Ghanaians will be staring for their respective teams.

The drama from matchday one demonstrated exactly why the English topflight is the most patronised across the globe, having served some great fixtures.

Tottenham were the biggest winners following a 4-1 victory against Southampton, while Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City also won their matches.

Liverpool, however, failed to beat Fulham but it was Manchester United who became the laughing stock after falling to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

In Ghana, there is equally great interest in the Premier League, and many Ghanaian players are expected to feature regularly this season.

Here are five Ghanaian players to watch out for in the Premier League this season:

Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew had a season to forget in the 2021/22 campaign, where he scored just two league goals.

However, the 30-year-old has a lot to prove this season. Ayew was named in the starting line-up for the Eagles’ opening game of the season and was one of their bright spots despite the team’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Ayew is likely to continue playing on the right flank, as he is one of manager Patrick Vieira’s most trusted lieutenants.

Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu announced himself in the Premier League last season and captured the hearts of many with his clever reading of the game and great passing ability.

The young defender was, however, culpable for a number of mistakes when Southampton faced Tottenham on the opening weekend of the season and even scored an own goal.

Salisu is very talented, though, and should be able to recover to have a great season for the Saints.

Jeffrey Schlupp

Jordan Ayew is not the only Ghanaian at Crystal Palace. Also on their books is Jeffrey Schlupp, who started against Arsenal on Friday.

The utility man started at the heart of midfield alongside Cheick Doucoure and had a decent performance until he was substituted in the second half.

Schlupp hasn’t featured for Ghana for some time now but he’s always been a regular fixture for Crystal Palace and that is expected to continue this season.

Daniel Amartey

Daniel Amartey became a key figure for Leicester City towards the end of last season and has started this season quite well too.

The defender was named in the Foxes’ starting line-up for their Premier League opener against Brentford – a game that ended 2-2.

Amartey faces stiff competition from Jannik Vestergaard and Caglar Soyuncu for his spot in the team, but the Ghanaian will definitely have game time this season.

Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey came on in the second half to help Brighton and Hove Albion record their first victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The right-back, who switched nationality from England to Ghana in June, played the last 15 minutes of the name and was a lively presence with his marauding runs.

Lamptey remains one of the most exciting full-backs in the Premier League and he can only get better as the season progresses, especially if he remains fit.

Emmanuel Ayamga

