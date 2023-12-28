2023 AFCON: Black Stars changes training camp from Johannesburg to Kumasi

The Botswana friendly in Johannesburg on January 8, 2024, is cancelled, and a new opponent is sought for the Abidjan tournament buildup.

To ensure a serene atmosphere, the camp and training sessions will be private, but a media session and an open-door policy are planned.

Ghana was originally scheduled to open a training camp in South Africa on Sunday, December 31, 2023, for a ten-day period ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Tournament in Cote D’Ivoire.

Following the decision, the team will now camp in Kumasi beginning Tuesday, January 2, 2023.

The international friendly against Botswana scheduled for Monday, January 8, 2023, in Johannesburg is called off, and the FA is working on finding a new opponent for the team as part of the build-up to the tournament in Abidjan.

The Association is mindful of the request of the Black Stars Technical Team for a quiet and serene camping atmosphere, and thus, the hotel will be strictly inaccessible to the public and the media.

Again, the training sessions will be behind closed doors and not available to the public and media.

The team will, however, organise a session with the media.

The friendly match will also be open to the public, after which there will be a post-match press conference with the media.

The association seeks public understanding and support for the team's objectives in Kumasi.

Grouped with Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, Ghana begins its campaign on January 14, 2024.