The famous competition will feature some of the most promising and talented footballers in Ghana.

The biggest tournament for U16 players this side of the globe begins from the Ahafo Region, precisely Goaso from Friday July 19-21, 2019.

The scouting train will then move to Tamale, Koforidua, Cape Coast, HO and Accra.

It’s a perfect platform to unearth budding talents scattered across the country.

The Baby Jet U16 tournament offers a huge career opportunity to many of such mushrooming talents hidden in the hinterlands and the cities.

We had many compelling storylines from the maiden edition as selected players had the opportunity to undergo successful Trials with clubs in Europe.

It’s a window of opportunity for U16 Ghanaian players to showcase their unique talents to the World.

Our team of technical experts are on hand to select the best available talents for Ghana.

Don’t be left out of the biggest opportunity for young footballers.

For more info : contact ‪+233 24 708 8443‬ , +233 20 616 4662, +233 24 409 4179