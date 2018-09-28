Pulse.com.gh logo
3 clubs Paul Pogba may want to join now


The big question now is; who goes and who stays, Pogba or Mourinho?

  • Published:
play Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United has been thrown into serious doubt following his strained relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

The relationship between the 25-year-old and the Portuguese reached breaking point earlier this week after they were involved in a training ground bust-up.

Mourinho has subsequently declared that Pogba will never captain Man United again for as long as he remains in charge of the club.

Centering on the former, let’s take a look at some clubs that the France midfielder could join should he hand in a transfer request.

PSG

It is no secret that Paris Saint-Germain want Paul Pogba at the club. The French giants have been dominating in the Ligue 1, but have so far failed to make any meaningful impact in the Champions League.

Considering the fact that Pogba is very experienced and a world-class midfielder, he could just be the final jigsaw to help them rule over Europe.

The France international has previously stated that he would love to return to play in his home country at some point in his career.

Should he decide that now, PSG will be his logical destination because it is pretty much the only top side in France currently.

Barcelona

Another club that Paul Pogba could be looking at is Spanish giants FC Barcelona. The Catalan club has always held an interest in the midfielder right from his days in Italy.

Barca famously submitted a bid of over 80million euros for Pogba whiles he was at Juve, but the offer was rebuffed.

But the Bluagrana have not stopped pursuing the midfielder and even attempted to sign him after this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Barcelona may have Philippe Coutinho, Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic in their midfield, but adding Pogba is a real possibility.

Juventus

Juventus is another possibility should Paul Pogba consider leaving Man United. The Serie A champions had the midfielder in their ranks before his world-record move to Old Trafford.

However, Pogba still regards Turin as his second home and knows very well that it was at the club where he played the best football of his career.

Currently, he’s struggling at Man United and he would definitely be considering rejoining the club where he developed into a world star.

