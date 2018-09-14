3 clubs Zinedine Zidane is likely to coach in future

news

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is currently one of the most wanted men in world football.

The 46-year-old tactician has often been in the news since he decided to quit his post as Real Madrid boss at the end of last season.

Zidane led Los Blancos to an unprecedented three successive Champions League crowns, La liga and Copa del Rey glory, in his two-and-half years in charge.

But despite his departure, the Frenchman’s name continues to be linked with some of Europe’s elite clubs, especially after he recently stated that he will return to coaching soon.

“I am definitely going to coach again soon,” he told Spanish television station RTVE. “It’s what I like doing and it’s what I’ve done my whole life.”

But should he return, where will he go and what are his available options?

Below are three clubs Zidane is likely to join in the near future:

1. Manchester United

Zidane has countlessly been linked with English giants Manchester United following the club’s poor start to the season.

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho has been under huge pressure from fans due to his abrasive and ragged style of football.

Reports in certain quarters suggest that even the Man United hierarchy are not impressed with Mourinho and could look towards appointing Zidane should the Portuguese be sacked.

2. Juventus

Right after Zidane left Real Madrid, he joined Juventus as a Director – obviously an information many are not privy to.

But as weird as that sounds, there are rumours that the Frenchman is being lined up to replace Max Allegri as Juve coach.

The Old Lady have dominated Serie A in the last seven years, but European glory has eluded them thus far after losing in the Champions League final twice in the last four years.

With Cristiano Ronaldo also moving to the Turin side this summer, it looks highly possible that Zidane could be managing Juve soon.

3. PSG

Just like Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain have also invested so much towards winning the Champions League but have failed so far.

The Ligue 1 giants may have appointed Thomas Tuchel, but failure on the German’s side this season would definitely not be tolerated.

Therefore, that again opens the door for the Champions League specialist Zidane. Reports suggest that PSG are already in talks with the Frenchman and could make him their manager by next season.