It has been 16 days since German manager Thomas Tuchel was surprisingly fired by Chelsea after a poor defeat and performance away at Dinamo Zagreb.
3 English clubs Thomas Tuchel could realistically coach to avoid deportation in the next 74 days
Thomas Tuchel needs a job to remain in England in the next 74 days but who are the teams that could realistically employ him before his visa runs out?
And from the day he lost his job, a 90-day countdown began on his post-Brexit Governing Body Endorsement visa for him to legally reside in the country without a job.
In simpler terms, Tuchel had 90 days from his sack to either get a new job or be deported, an ultimatum which is now 16 days short.
As a result, Tuchel who currently resides in Cobham, West London must now get a new job in the next 74 days or lose his right to live in England and here are three teams he could realistically sign for within the given timeframe.
Liverpool
Before anything else is said, it is important to note that Jurgen Klopp’s job security is quite high as the Liverpool board, staff and fans are appreciative of all he has achieved in the last six years.
So it is unlikely that he will lose his job anytime soon, even less likely that it will happen in the next 74 days but this is football and nobody really thought Tuchel would be unemployed this early in the season.
However, if we’re going strictly by form and not emotional attachments, Liverpool have not looked this bad under Klopp in a long time and they currently sit eighth on the log with two wins out of six league games thus far.
If Liverpool and Klopp ever decide to part ways, there is no doubt his compatriot Tuchel would be the leading contender to take the reins at Anfield.
Newcastle
This would have been a ridiculous thought a year ago but Newcastle have recently come into some wealth of the Arabian persuasion which may be enough to tempt Tuchel.
The Magpies are content with current manager Eddie Howe right now but there’s no doubt Tuchel would be a massive upgrade and would fast-track the project.
It also helps Tuchel’s case that Newcastle are currently ninth on the log with just one win this season, giving the new owners a bit of justification to dispose of Howe who in truth has done a good job so far.
It wouldn’t be fair but such is the way of the world, a much better manager has become unexpectedly available, Newcastle should be doing all they can to make this happen.
Leicester City
No wins in seven and just a point to start the season, bottom-placed Leicester City would not be attractive to Thomas Tuchel right now.
But Brendan Rodgers is most likely the next Premier League manager to get fired and top dollar says it will happen within the next 74 days which may be appealing to Tuchel.
Of course, they are struggling right now but Leicester City won the Premier League as recently as six years ago and up until last season were regulars in European football.
It would still be a massive downgrade from Chelsea but perhaps the chance to restore the Foxes to their glory days would be the right challenge for Tuchel.
Admittedly, it is still unlikely to happen, even if Tuchel is interested by any stretch of the imagination, Leicester’s financial struggles are very well documented and they most likely would not be able to afford the German tactician.