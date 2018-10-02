3 Man United players who are part of the club’s woes

news

Manchester United has so far not had the perfect start to the season, as the club has fallen behind in the Premier League race.

After just seven games in the English topflight, the Red Devils lie in 10th position and are a whopping nine points behind joint leaders Liverpool and Manchester City.

But one key thing that has rocked the camp of the club is player disaffected and rows with manager, Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese seems to be losing the dressing room and the situation doesn’t look like it is getting any better.

This week, Sports Bible reported that the manager fell out with three of his players following Man United’s 3-1 loss to West Ham on Saturday.

READ ALSO: 6 footballers who have been accused of abusing women

Here are the players who are reportedly the club’s woes currently:

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba was one of the major signings that Jose Mourinho made when he became Manchester United manager two years ago.

The Portuguese coach used to defend the France international with everything, but the pair seem to have fallen out in recent terms.

Last week, video footages emerged of Pogba and Mourinho involved in a major training ground bust-up. Also, the manager decided to strip Pogba off captaincy duties after the midfielder criticised his tactics. Obviously, things are not well between the two.

Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez was also meant to be a major hit following his transfer from Arsenal to Manchester United in January.

However, the Chilean star has only managed three goals at Old Trafford despite playing over 20 games.

Reports suggest that Mourinho is unhappy with Alexis and may even consider selling him off in January if a suitable offer arrives.

READ ALSO: Football saved me after horrors of war, says ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Grobbelaar

Juan Mata

Unlike Pogba and Sanchez, Juan Mata is not a player that appears to be firmly in Mourinho’s plans.

However, the Spaniard is also reportedly not on good terms with his manager. It is believed that Mata’s update on his blog irrespective of the club’s poor form has irked Mourinhho.

It remains to be seen it Mata will stay beyond this season, as he is in the final year of his contract.