Real Madrid have been in crisis in the last couple of weeks. The European champions have lost their last two matches in the La Liga.

This coupled with other poor performance have led to calls be Real Madrid faithfuls for the head of manager Julen Lopetegui.

Pulse Sports takes a look at the top contenders who may be appointed to replace the current manager.

1. Antonio Conte

The Italian is widely regarded as a serial winner and is 1 of the most decorated former players to have stepped into management.

Having dominated the Serie A with Juventus for multiple seasons, he also achieved a league triumph for Chelsea in his debut EPL season.

Conte was also praised for his successful stint as head coach of the Italian national team.

The major concern for the hierarchy at the Bernabeu would be his final days at the Blues.

2. Arsene Wenger

It’s easy to see the link between the former Arsenal FC manager to Los Blancos.

Firstly, his availability would see a less challenging succession plan. Secondly, he is renowned for building teams on a foundation of beautiful and intricate football.

Finally, with 22 years of experience in his last role at the Gunners, he’d bring with him, loyalty and experience.

3. Mauricio Pochettino

The Spaniard was reportedly courted by Madrid previously but his commitment to the Tottenham project has been unwavering thus far.

It seems the Galacticos have long been admirers of Pochettino based on the wonders he’s performed at Tottenham on a shoe-string budget.