3 records Real Madrid broke from the remarkable UCL win over Man City

For the third time in the knockout stages, Los Blancos looked dead and gone but somehow found a way again to send, this time, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola packing and out despite trailing 5-3 on aggregate with 90 minutes on the clock.

Algeria's Riyad Mahrez appeared to have sent the English champions through when his excellent one-time effort beat Thibaut Courtois to put City ahead in the 73rd minute following a devastating counter-attack.

However, two late goals from super-sub Rodrygo and a Karim Benzema penalty in extra time completed a sensational and dramatic comeback for Los Blancos, who sealed their 17th UCL final courtesy of a 6-5 aggregate win.

Here are three (3) amazing Real Madrid records following that sensational victory at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

1. Carlo Ancelotti becomes the first man to reach five European finals

A few days after he became the first man to win a title in each of Europe's top five leagues, after Real Madrid sealed their 35th La Liga crown at the weekend, Carlos Ancelotti has done it again.

When Real Madrid take to the pitch in Paris for the 2021/2022 final against Liverpool later this month, the Italian would be coaching in his fifth Champions League final, becoming the first man ever to achieve the feat in European Cup history.

Ancelotti has also won the Champions League three times, one of only two managers to three Champions League titles.

Can he become the first man ever to win the title four times?

2. Karim Benzema equals Cristiano Ronaldo's record in the knockout stages

Such has been the performance this season of the 34-year-old striker for Real Madrid.

Not only is Karim Benzema the clear favourite to win the Ballon d'Or, but his penalty winner against Manchester City also took his Champions League tally to 10 goals in the knockout stages.

With that, he has now equalled the record set by his former teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2016/2017 season, for the most goals scored in the knockout rounds in a single season.

Benzema is the top scorer in the Champions League with 15 goals in the 2021/2022 campaign.

3. Real Madrid complete first-ever comeback win

It was indeed a night of records for the Los Blancos, who are also the most decorated team in the history of the Champions League.

Real Madrid's incredible 3-1 second-leg win over Manchester City in the semi-final on Wednesday saw them overturn the 4-3 defeat suffered at the Etihad in the first leg last week.

That defeat at the Etihad was the ninth time Real Madrid had lost in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.

But the win last night means they have now escaped elimination from the competition after losing in the first leg for the first time.